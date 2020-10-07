Menu
2009 Ford Ranger

282,206 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Super Economy Auto Sales

416-283-0849

2009 Ford Ranger

2009 Ford Ranger

XL-EXTRA CLEAN-DRIVES EXCELLENTS-4X4-AUX-ALLOYS

2009 Ford Ranger

XL-EXTRA CLEAN-DRIVES EXCELLENTS-4X4-AUX-ALLOYS

Location

Super Economy Auto Sales

4300 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

416-283-0849

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $895

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

282,206KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5853168
  • VIN: 1FTZR45EX9PA55357

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 282,206 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire

Super Economy Auto Sales

Super Economy Auto Sales

4300 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

416-283-0849

