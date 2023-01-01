Menu
2009 Ford Ranger

21,000 KM

$5,000

+ tax & licensing
$5,000

+ taxes & licensing

Executive Motors

416-953-5105

2009 Ford Ranger

2009 Ford Ranger

SPORT / 4X4 / PWR WINDOWS AND LOCKS / RUNS GREAT /

2009 Ford Ranger

SPORT / 4X4 / PWR WINDOWS AND LOCKS / RUNS GREAT /

Location

Executive Motors

4308 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

416-953-5105

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$5,000

+ taxes & licensing

21,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 9635233
  • VIN: 1FTZR45E39PA36536

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 21,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SOLD AS IS AS TRADE WILL REQUIRE BODY WORK ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION PERFECT 

 

*ASKING PRICE INCLUDES:

-FREE OIL CHANGE

-FREE RUST PROOFING

-FREE AIR FILTER AND CABIN FILTER REPLACEMENT

 

CALL US TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS WERE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK TO SERVE YOU BEST!

416-953-5105

 

MONDAY: 10AM - 7PM

TUESDAY: 10AM - 7PM

WEDNESDAY: 10AM - 7PM

THURSDAY: 10AM - 7PM

FRIDAY: 10AM - 7PM

SATURDAY: 10AM - 6PM

SUNDAY: 12AM – 6PM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Alloy Wheels
CD Player

Executive Motors

Executive Motors

4308 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

