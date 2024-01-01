Menu
SAFETY INCLUDED. www.justdealsltd.ca Any info you need in the website Address; 3132 Kingston road Toronto Scarborough excellent condition + taxes and license ***Safety included the price ***** CERTIFIED Appointment need it please text or call before you come Runs and drives great! AUTOMATIC!! Cash or certified check, Financing available IF you have any questions about financing call for more details everyone is different ***FINANCING AVAILABLE APPLY NOW AND FILL APPLICATION @Justdealsltd.ca All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. approvals. Please call or text to make an appointment.

2009 Honda Accord

270,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Honda Accord

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Honda Accord

EX

Location

Just Deals Ltd

3132 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1P2

416-230-1586

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

270,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1HGCP26739A801183

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 270,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY INCLUDED. www.justdealsltd.ca Any info you need in the website Address; 3132 Kingston road Toronto Scarborough excellent condition + taxes and license ***Safety included the price ***** CERTIFIED Appointment need it please text or call before you come Runs and drives great! AUTOMATIC!! Cash or certified check, Financing available IF you have any questions about financing call for more details everyone is different ***FINANCING AVAILABLE APPLY NOW AND FILL APPLICATION @Justdealsltd.ca All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. approvals. Please call or text to make an appointment. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

Just Deals Ltd

Just Deals Ltd

3132 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1P2

416-230-1586

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

Just Deals Ltd

416-230-1586

2009 Honda Accord