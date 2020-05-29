Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$6,200

+ taxes & licensing

Frontline Motors

416-451-7744

Contact Seller
2009 Honda Accord

2009 Honda Accord

Coupe 2dr V6 Auto EX-L

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Honda Accord

Coupe 2dr V6 Auto EX-L

Location

Frontline Motors

475 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 2A9

416-451-7744

  1. 5140508
  2. 5140508
Contact Seller

$6,200

+ taxes & licensing

  • 200,328KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5140508
  • Stock #: 475101
  • VIN: 1HGCS22829A800569
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Coupe
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

2009 Honda Accord Coupe EX-L - Black on Black Interior - CarProof CarFAX Verified - Clean Title! Well Maintained! Loaded With Sunroof, Leather, Heated Seats,  Keyless Entry,  Alloy Wheels, AUX/AM/FM/XM CD PlayerPlus So Much More! Comes Certified & E-Tested, and Also Comes With a 24 Month Powertrain Warranty Included In The Price! Financing Available OAC! We Finance All Credit Types! 


Our Price Includes:


1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.CarFAX Vehicle History Report.
3.Administration Fee.
4.OMVIC Fee.
5.24 Month Standard Powertrain Warranty.


Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.


We accept all types of credit cards.


We are open 7 days a week. (Sunday By Appointment Only)


Frontline Motors
475 Kennedy Rd
Toronto, ON M1K 2A9
Office:(416) 451 7744

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Satellite Radio
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Entertainment System
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Frontline Motors

2013 Honda Accord Se...
 159,496 KM
$11,900 + tax & lic
2010 Hyundai Tucson ...
 84,742 KM
$10,900 + tax & lic
2010 Cadillac CTS Se...
 147,410 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Frontline Motors

Frontline Motors

475 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 2A9

Call Dealer

416-451-XXXX

(click to show)

416-451-7744

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory