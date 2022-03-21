$12,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,800
+ taxes & licensing
AJS Auto Sales
416-500-5311
2009 Honda Civic
2009 Honda Civic
Hybrid
Location
AJS Auto Sales
336 Birchmount Rd, Scarborough, ON M1N 3K2
416-500-5311
$12,800
+ taxes & licensing
53,851KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8684150
- Stock #: 1756
- VIN: JHMFA36239S800552
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1756
- Mileage 53,851 KM
Vehicle Description
Other COMPACTS (in different colors BLACK, GREY, BLUE, WHITE) in our INVENTORY TO CHOOSE FROM! Please call and ask for the further details or the full list of cars. CALL US, we may have others IN STOCK that are NOT ADVERTISED.
We specialize in all types and brands of vehicles! Whether you need a small sedan or hatchback, small to large SUVs, or even ex-police vehicles, we have something for you! And if there is nothing in our stock that appeals to you, let us know - we can find what you re looking for! Check out our brokerage service at: https://www.ajsautos.ca/brokerage-services/
Book a test drive with one easy click at: http://www.ajsautos.ca/book-a-service/
All-in pricing (plus HST and licensing). All cars sold CERTIFIED for the posted price (unless noted otherwise above). All of our CERTIFIED vehicles come with: a thorough 50-pt inspection test, a free CarFax and a 90-day free Sirrus/XM subscription/trial (if vehicle is equipped).
A basic detail is included when the vehicle is sold. At your request, for a charge for $249 (plus HST), we perform a sanitized, luxurious detailing of the interior of your new purchase.
Buy with confidence from an OMVIC & UCDA registered dealer. Since 2018 AJS Auto Sales has been serving the local communities of the Greater Toronto Area and national customers across Canada!
To understand how much we value your customer experience, please check out our excellent Google reviews at : https://www.google.com/search?gs_ssp=eJzj4tVP1zc0zEgxTUpOT7c0YLRSNaiwsEwxSU5NMzZPSk4xMjWytAIKmVgapaUYpFhYpKWlplmaeUklZhUrJJaW5CsUJ-akFisUJycWJeUX5ZemZwAA4zcZ3w&q=ajs auto sales scarborough&rlz=1C1NHXL_enCA690CA690&oq=ajs&aqs=chrome.2.69i60j69i57j46i39i175i199j69i59j69i61j69i65l2j69i60.5167j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x89d4cef37bcd2529:0x8492fd0d88ffef96,1,,,
We consider all trades, even if you have to tow it in!
Financing & warranty available, all credit types are acceptable (bankruptcy, divorce, new Canadian, self-employed, student) we can get a deal done for you! Apply through our secure online credit application process at: http://www.ajsautos.ca/financing/
For a video tour of this vehicle, visit us on the web at www.ajsautos.ca or watch a video on this vehicle on our YouTube channel at: video coming soon!
A family-run dealership that specializes in quality pre-owned vehicles!
AJS Auto Sales, 416.500.5311, www.ajsautos.ca.
Note: Stock photos may have been used for this ad representing year, make, model, options and color. Some ex-police cars may not have radios.
Note: AJS Auto Sales reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Front Floor Mats
Retained Accessory Power
Cargo Area Light
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
AM/FM Radio
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Halogen Headlights
Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Variable intermittent front wipers
Adjustable front headrests
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
160 watts
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Braking Assist
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
3-point front seatbelts
Emergency interior trunk release
Impact Absorbing Bumpers
Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments
2-stage unlocking doors
Regenerative braking system
Seatbelt pretensioners
Driver seat manual adjustments
1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
SIDE IMPACT DOOR BEAMS BODY SIDE REINFORCEMENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
INTEGRATED TURN SIGNALS SIDE MIRRORS
MP3 AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
4500 HYBRID GAS ENGINE TORQUE@RPM
6000 HYBRID GAS ENGINE HP@RPM
15 ELECTRIC MOTOR POWER OUTPUT (KILOWATTS)
20 ELECTRIC MOTOR HP
4.95 AXLE RATIO
76 ELECTRIC MOTOR TORQUE
89 HYBRID GAS ENGINE TORQUE
93 HYBRID GAS ENGINE HP
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From AJS Auto Sales
AJS Auto Sales
336 Birchmount Rd, Scarborough, ON M1N 3K2