2009 Honda Civic

1756 VIN: JHMFA36239S800552

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 53,851 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks 3-point rear seatbelts Front side curtain airbags Dual front airbags Front crumple zones Front side airbags Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks rear window defogger Automatic climate control Front Floor Mats Retained Accessory Power Cargo Area Light Front Reading Lights Dual Vanity Mirrors Adjustable rear headrests Air filtration Mechanical Power Steering Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Spoiler Halogen Headlights Convenience Clock External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Variable intermittent front wipers Comfort Adjustable front headrests Additional Features 4-Wheel ABS digital odometer 160 watts Front cupholders Radio data system Braking Assist speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution 3-point front seatbelts Emergency interior trunk release Impact Absorbing Bumpers Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments 2-stage unlocking doors Regenerative braking system Seatbelt pretensioners Driver seat manual adjustments 1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION SIDE IMPACT DOOR BEAMS BODY SIDE REINFORCEMENTS TACHOMETER GAUGE 6 TOTAL SPEAKERS CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL DOOR POCKETS STORAGE FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD 12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S) INTEGRATED TURN SIGNALS SIDE MIRRORS MP3 AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT 4500 HYBRID GAS ENGINE TORQUE@RPM 6000 HYBRID GAS ENGINE HP@RPM 15 ELECTRIC MOTOR POWER OUTPUT (KILOWATTS) 20 ELECTRIC MOTOR HP 4.95 AXLE RATIO 76 ELECTRIC MOTOR TORQUE 89 HYBRID GAS ENGINE TORQUE 93 HYBRID GAS ENGINE HP

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

