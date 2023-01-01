Menu
2009 Honda Civic

225,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,500

+ tax & licensing
$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

Executive Motors

416-953-5105

2009 Honda Civic

2009 Honda Civic

Sport/ 4 CYLINDER / NO ACCIDENT /WELL MAINTAINED /

2009 Honda Civic

Sport/ 4 CYLINDER / NO ACCIDENT /WELL MAINTAINED /

Location

Executive Motors

4308 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

416-953-5105

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $499

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

225,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9610666
  VIN: 2HGFA16699H027989

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 225,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFICATION AVAILABLE FOR $499

 

*ASKING PRICE INCLUDES:

-FREE OIL CHANGE

-FREE RUST PROOFING

-FREE AIR FILTER AND CABIN FILTER REPLACEMENT

 

CALL US TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS WERE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK TO SERVE YOU BEST!

416-953-5105

 

MONDAY: 10AM - 7PM

TUESDAY: 10AM - 7PM

WEDNESDAY: 10AM - 7PM

THURSDAY: 10AM - 7PM

FRIDAY: 10AM - 7PM

SATURDAY: 10AM - 6PM

SUNDAY: 12AM – 6PM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Sun/Moonroof

Executive Motors

Executive Motors

4308 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

