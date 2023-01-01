2009 Honda CR-V

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $899

Listing ID: 10500462

10500462 VIN: 5J6RE48759L808044

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 210,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Front Reading Lamps Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Aluminum Wheels Privacy Glass Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player CD Changer Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Warranty Warranty Available Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Additional Features Sun/Moonroof

