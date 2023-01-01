Menu
2009 Honda Ridgeline

339,000 KM

Details Features

$5,495

+ tax & licensing
A.S.D. Auto Sales

647-247-7547

Location

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

339,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 10205238
  • VIN: 2HJYK16429H002673

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 339,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9

