2009 Infiniti G37

216,369 KM

$7,950

+ tax & licensing
Rockcliff Auto Toronto

416-686-6963

SEDAN

3264 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

416-686-6963

216,369KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7817343
  • VIN: JNKCV61F09M351371

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 216,369 KM

Vehicle Description

* due to recent economic events all our prices are reduced. Prices have been cut and are firm.+hst

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
AWD
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3264 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

416-686-XXXX

416-686-6963

