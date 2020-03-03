2009 Jeep Liberty

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Child Safety Locks

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Sunroof / Moonroof Convenience Keyless Entry

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Power Outlet

Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

MP3 Player

AM/FM CD Player Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat Exterior Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

