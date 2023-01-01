$4,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,900
+ taxes & licensing
JM Fine Auto Sales
2009 Kia Sedona
2009 Kia Sedona
LX
Location
JM Fine Auto Sales
4238 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$4,900
+ taxes & licensing
269,205KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9635509
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 269,205 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Bluetooth
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top