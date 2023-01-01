$14,950+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,950
+ taxes & licensing
Motor World
416-287-3241
2009 Lexus GX 470
2009 Lexus GX 470
PREMIUM
Location
Motor World
6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7
416-287-3241
$14,950
+ taxes & licensing
240,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10385679
- VIN: JTJBT20XX90177335
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 240,000 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Motor World
Motor World
6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7