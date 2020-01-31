Menu
Account
Sign In

2009 Lexus RX 350

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Lexus RX 350

Location

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8

416-287-0020

  1. 4674690
  2. 4674690
  3. 4674690
  4. 4674690
  5. 4674690
  6. 4674690
  7. 4674690
  8. 4674690
  9. 4674690
  10. 4674690
  11. 4674690
  12. 4674690
  13. 4674690
  14. 4674690
  15. 4674690
  16. 4674690
  17. 4674690
  18. 4674690
  19. 4674690
  20. 4674690
  21. 4674690
  22. 4674690
  23. 4674690
  24. 4674690
  25. 4674690
  26. 4674690
  27. 4674690
  28. 4674690
  29. 4674690
  30. 4674690
  31. 4674690
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • CALL
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4674690
  • VIN: 2T2HK31U69C105303
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Tan
Body Style
Wagon
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • CD Changer
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Luggage Rack
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Locks
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

2012 Mazda CX-9 GS/ ...
 124,332 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Grand Car...
 156,019 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2012 Honda Civic EX/...
 84,109 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

416-287-XXXX

(click to show)

416-287-0020

Send A Message