$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

Frontline Motors

416-451-7744

2009 Mazda CX-9

2009 Mazda CX-9

AWD 4dr

2009 Mazda CX-9

AWD 4dr

Location

Frontline Motors

475 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 2A9

416-451-7744

$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

  182,803KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 5004843
  Stock #: 475094
  VIN: JM3TB38A690176898
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

2009 Mazda CX-9 -  Well Maintained - CarProof CarFAX Verified - Clean Title! Loaded with Keyless Entry, Sunroof, Cruise Control, Alloy Wheels,  Dual Zone Climate Control, Heated Seats, Multi-Function Steering Wheel & So Much More! CarProof Verified Report! Comes with a Full Certification (Safety)  and a 24 Month Powertrain Warranty Included In The Price! Financing Available For All Credit Types!


Our Price Includes:


1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.a
2.CarFAX Vehicle History Report.
3.Administration Fee.
4.OMVIC Fee.
5.24 Month Standard Powertrain Warranty.


Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.


We accept all types of credit cards.


We are open 7 days a week. (Sunday By Appointment Only)


Frontline Motors
475 Kennedy Rd
Toronto, ON M1K 2A9
Office:(416) 451 7744
Email: sales@frontlinemotors.ca
Web: frontlinemotors.ca

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Passenger Airbag
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
Exterior
  • Xenon Headlights
Seating
  • 3RD ROW SEATING
Additional Features
  • Entertainment System
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Frontline Motors

Frontline Motors

475 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 2A9

416-451-7744

