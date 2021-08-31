Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Mazda Tribute

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

416-287-0020

Contact Seller
2009 Mazda Tribute

2009 Mazda Tribute

GX I4

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Mazda Tribute

GX I4

Location

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8

416-287-0020

  1. 1633446998
  2. 1633446999
  3. 1633446997
  4. 1633446999
  5. 1633446999
  6. 1633448303
  7. 1633446998
  8. 1633448302
  9. 1633448304
  10. 1633446990
  11. 1633448304
  12. 1633446997
  13. 1633448305
  14. 1633446992
  15. 1633448305
  16. 1633446999
  17. 1633446997
  18. 1633446995
  19. 1633448410
  20. 1633448410
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7725790
  • Stock #: 226111
  • VIN: 4F2CZ02759KM05964

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

2010 Mazda MAZDA6 GS
 0 KM
$4,995 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Escape SEL
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Acura RDX Tech ...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8

Call Dealer

416-287-XXXX

(click to show)

416-287-0020

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory