2009 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Front Head Air Bag

Rear Side Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Climate Control

Cargo shade Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Automatic Headlights

Rain Sensing Wipers

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

MP3 Player

CD Changer

Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor Trim Leather Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Bluetooth Connection

