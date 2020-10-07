2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

+ taxes & licensing
647-504-9487
585 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 2B2
647-504-9487
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
+ taxes & licensing
**2009 MERCEDES C-300 4 Matic, loaded with leather heated seats, front and rear parking sensors, navigation, panoramic sunroof, automati 149,xxx km, Clean, Driving nice **.
**Safety certified available for 495 $ extra fee **
* **Buy with confidence; registered dealer with OMVIC and UCDA. Open Mon - Sat from 10 am - 6 pm, Sundays open only by appointment**.
**WARRANTY available up to 3 years * *HST Licencing is extra*. *FINANCING AVAILABLE100% GUARANTEED APPROVAL!!!**down payment may be required* Regardless of your credit, Good or Poor, let our team of finance specialists find you a competitive rate & flexible terms to best accommodate your needs. ** Trade in are welcome** VISA, MASTERCARD accepted, we also speak french, italian and spanishPlease visit us at 585 Kennedy Rd in Scarborough, call before at [hidden information] Stefan Read Less
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
585 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 2B2