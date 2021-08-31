2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 2 0 , 2 8 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7656286

7656286 VIN: WDDGF81X09F327294

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 220,289 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Additional Features AWD Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.