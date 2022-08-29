Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Mitsubishi Lancer

164,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,988

+ taxes & licensing

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

Contact Seller
2009 Mitsubishi Lancer

2009 Mitsubishi Lancer

GTS

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Mitsubishi Lancer

GTS

Location

Why Buy New Motors

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

416-356-8118

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$6,988

+ taxes & licensing

164,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9307291
  • Stock #: 0048
  • VIN: JA3AU86W89U600725

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 164,000 KM

Vehicle Description

GTS! AUTO! SEDAN! POWER WINDOWS!POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! ICE COLD A/C!

ALLOY RIMS! HEATED SEAT! AFTERMARKET RIMS! MODIFIED EXHAUST! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR

WITH CLEAN TITLE! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! AS IS SALE！CERTIFIABLE!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6

ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD

416-356-8118

EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
CD Player
Bluetooth
Equalizer
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Why Buy New Motors

2009 Mitsubishi Lanc...
 164,000 KM
$6,988 + tax & lic
2012 Toyota Corolla CE
 275,000 KM
$6,999 + tax & lic
2009 Volkswagen City...
 78,800 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic

Email Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

Call Dealer

416-356-XXXX

(click to show)

416-356-8118

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory