2009 Pontiac G5

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

$4,990 + taxes & licensing 9 3 , 9 2 2 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7468209

7468209 VIN: 1G2AS58H997266986

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 93,922 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Rear Window Defrost Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Child Safety Locks Emergency Trunk Release Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Rear Spoiler Interior Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.