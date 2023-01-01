Menu
2009 Pontiac G6

147,000 KM

$6,950

+ tax & licensing
Motor World

416-287-3241

GXP

Location

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7

416-287-3241

147,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9463087
  • VIN: 1G2ZM577794124126

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 147,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Fog Lamps
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7

416-287-XXXX

416-287-3241

