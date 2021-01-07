Menu
2009 Pontiac Montana

175,485 KM

Details Features

$2,990

+ tax & licensing
$2,990

+ taxes & licensing

Super Economy Auto Sales

416-283-0849

2009 Pontiac Montana

2009 Pontiac Montana

w/1SA-EXTRA CLEAN-7SEATS-DRIVES NICE-AUX-ALLOYS

2009 Pontiac Montana

w/1SA-EXTRA CLEAN-7SEATS-DRIVES NICE-AUX-ALLOYS

Location

Super Economy Auto Sales

4300 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

416-283-0849

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

$2,990

+ taxes & licensing

175,485KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6508995
  • VIN: 1GMDU03179D125783

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 175,485 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

