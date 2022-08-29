Menu
2009 Subaru Impreza

124,000 KM

Details Features

$7,950

+ tax & licensing
$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

Motor World

416-287-3241

2009 Subaru Impreza

2009 Subaru Impreza

2.5i

2009 Subaru Impreza

2.5i

Location

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7

416-287-3241

$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

124,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9306445
  VIN: JF1GH61699H804346

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 124,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Covers

Motor World

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7

416-287-3241

