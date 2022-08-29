$7,950+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,950
+ taxes & licensing
Motor World
416-287-3241
2009 Subaru Impreza
2009 Subaru Impreza
2.5i
Location
Motor World
6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7
416-287-3241
$7,950
+ taxes & licensing
124,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9306445
- VIN: JF1GH61699H804346
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 124,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Motor World
Motor World
6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7