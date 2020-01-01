2009 Toyota Camry

z
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Garage door opener
- Front & rear cup holders
- Door Map Pockets
- Variable intermittent windshield wipers
- Front centre console box w/lid
- Remote fuel lid release
- Temporary spare tire
- Front seatback pockets
- Projector-style halogen headlamps -inc: light control system
- Carpeted floor w/carpeted floor mats
- Powertrain
- Windows
- rear window defogger
- PWR MOONROOF
- Safety
- Driver Knee Airbag
- Anchor points for child restraint seats
- Child-protector rear door locks
- Driver/front passenger frontal airbags
- Front seat-mounted side airbags
- Front & rear side curtain airbags
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Power Options
- Pwr windows w/driver side auto-down
- Retained accessory pwr
- Dual colour-keyed heated pwr mirrors
- Accessory pwr outlets
- Electric pwr rack & pinion steering
- Exterior
- P215/60R16 all-season tires
- Trim
- Leather-wrapped shift knob
- Unique grille
- Comfort
- Electrochromic rearview mirror w/digital compass
- Additional Features
- Locking glove box
- Front stabilizer bar
- Colour-keyed bumpers
- Colour-keyed door handles
- Driver footrest
- Overhead sunglass storage
- Adjustable B-pillar shoulder belt anchors
- Electronic throttle control system w/intelligence (ETCS-i)
- Front & rear splash guards
- Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
- 3-point seat belts in all positions
- High solar energy-absorbing window glass
- Vertical headrest adjust
- Silver-accented interior trim
- Front seat belt pretensioners & force limiters
- LED rear tail lamps
- 16" aluminum alloy wheels w/wheel locks
- Leather-wrapped tilt & telescopic steering wheel w/audio controls
- Continuously variable transmission (CVT)
- Warnings -inc: low washer fluid, low fuel
- Independent dual-link MacPherson rear suspension -inc: gas strut, coil springs
- MacPherson front suspension -inc: gas strut, coil springs
- Chrome tail pipe
- Pwr ventilated front & rear disc brakes
- 60/40 split fold-down rear seat -inc: fold-down centre armrest, centre headrest
- 2.4L DOHC VVT-i 16-valve 4-cyl hybrid engine
- Dual-zone "Eco" automatic climate control -inc: Plasma cluster (airborne germ reducer), cabin air filter, rear heat vents
- Interior lighting -inc: fadeout dome, courtesy, glove box, rear reading lamps
- Optitron electronic analog gauges -inc: multi-function display, coolant & outside temp gauges, dual trip odometers, instantaneous fuel economy meter
