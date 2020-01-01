Menu
2009 Toyota Camry

Hybrid

2009 Toyota Camry

Hybrid

Location

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7

416-287-3241

$5,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 224,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4506933
  • VIN: 4T1BB46K79U098237
Exterior Colour
Magnetic Grey Metallic (Gray)
Interior Colour
Ash (A)
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder

z

Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Garage door opener
  • Front & rear cup holders
  • Door Map Pockets
  • Variable intermittent windshield wipers
  • Front centre console box w/lid
  • Remote fuel lid release
  • Temporary spare tire
  • Front seatback pockets
  • Projector-style halogen headlamps -inc: light control system
  • Carpeted floor w/carpeted floor mats
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Windows
  • rear window defogger
  • PWR MOONROOF
Safety
  • Driver Knee Airbag
  • Anchor points for child restraint seats
  • Child-protector rear door locks
  • Driver/front passenger frontal airbags
  • Front seat-mounted side airbags
  • Front & rear side curtain airbags
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Digital clock
Power Options
  • Pwr windows w/driver side auto-down
  • Retained accessory pwr
  • Dual colour-keyed heated pwr mirrors
  • Accessory pwr outlets
  • Electric pwr rack & pinion steering
Exterior
  • P215/60R16 all-season tires
Trim
  • Leather-wrapped shift knob
  • Unique grille
Comfort
  • Electrochromic rearview mirror w/digital compass
Additional Features
  • Locking glove box
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • Colour-keyed bumpers
  • Colour-keyed door handles
  • Driver footrest
  • Overhead sunglass storage
  • Adjustable B-pillar shoulder belt anchors
  • Electronic throttle control system w/intelligence (ETCS-i)
  • Front & rear splash guards
  • Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
  • 3-point seat belts in all positions
  • High solar energy-absorbing window glass
  • Vertical headrest adjust
  • Silver-accented interior trim
  • Front seat belt pretensioners & force limiters
  • LED rear tail lamps
  • 16" aluminum alloy wheels w/wheel locks
  • Leather-wrapped tilt & telescopic steering wheel w/audio controls
  • Continuously variable transmission (CVT)
  • Warnings -inc: low washer fluid, low fuel
  • Independent dual-link MacPherson rear suspension -inc: gas strut, coil springs
  • MacPherson front suspension -inc: gas strut, coil springs
  • Chrome tail pipe
  • Pwr ventilated front & rear disc brakes
  • 60/40 split fold-down rear seat -inc: fold-down centre armrest, centre headrest
  • 2.4L DOHC VVT-i 16-valve 4-cyl hybrid engine
  • Dual-zone "Eco" automatic climate control -inc: Plasma cluster (airborne germ reducer), cabin air filter, rear heat vents
  • Interior lighting -inc: fadeout dome, courtesy, glove box, rear reading lamps
  • Optitron electronic analog gauges -inc: multi-function display, coolant & outside temp gauges, dual trip odometers, instantaneous fuel economy meter

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

