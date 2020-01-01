2009 Toyota Camry

z

Convenience Cruise Control

Garage door opener

Front & rear cup holders

Door Map Pockets

Variable intermittent windshield wipers

Front centre console box w/lid

Remote fuel lid release

Temporary spare tire

Front seatback pockets

Projector-style halogen headlamps -inc: light control system

Carpeted floor w/carpeted floor mats Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Windows rear window defogger

PWR MOONROOF Safety Driver Knee Airbag

Anchor points for child restraint seats

Child-protector rear door locks

Driver/front passenger frontal airbags

Front seat-mounted side airbags

Front & rear side curtain airbags Media / Nav / Comm Digital clock Power Options Pwr windows w/driver side auto-down

Retained accessory pwr

Dual colour-keyed heated pwr mirrors

Accessory pwr outlets

Electric pwr rack & pinion steering Exterior P215/60R16 all-season tires Trim Leather-wrapped shift knob

Unique grille Comfort Electrochromic rearview mirror w/digital compass

Additional Features Locking glove box

Front stabilizer bar

Colour-keyed bumpers

Colour-keyed door handles

Driver footrest

Overhead sunglass storage

Adjustable B-pillar shoulder belt anchors

Electronic throttle control system w/intelligence (ETCS-i)

Front & rear splash guards

Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

3-point seat belts in all positions

High solar energy-absorbing window glass

Vertical headrest adjust

Silver-accented interior trim

Front seat belt pretensioners & force limiters

LED rear tail lamps

16" aluminum alloy wheels w/wheel locks

Leather-wrapped tilt & telescopic steering wheel w/audio controls

Continuously variable transmission (CVT)

Warnings -inc: low washer fluid, low fuel

Independent dual-link MacPherson rear suspension -inc: gas strut, coil springs

MacPherson front suspension -inc: gas strut, coil springs

Chrome tail pipe

Pwr ventilated front & rear disc brakes

60/40 split fold-down rear seat -inc: fold-down centre armrest, centre headrest

2.4L DOHC VVT-i 16-valve 4-cyl hybrid engine

Dual-zone "Eco" automatic climate control -inc: Plasma cluster (airborne germ reducer), cabin air filter, rear heat vents

Interior lighting -inc: fadeout dome, courtesy, glove box, rear reading lamps

Optitron electronic analog gauges -inc: multi-function display, coolant & outside temp gauges, dual trip odometers, instantaneous fuel economy meter

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.