2009 Toyota Camry

272,541 KM

Details Description Features

$7,450

+ tax & licensing
$7,450

+ taxes & licensing

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

416-686-6963

2009 Toyota Camry

2009 Toyota Camry

HYBRID 4dr Sdn

2009 Toyota Camry

HYBRID 4dr Sdn

Location

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

3264 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

416-686-6963

$7,450

+ taxes & licensing

272,541KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8287854
  • VIN: 4T1BB46K59U110417

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 272,541 KM

Vehicle Description

SERVICE RECORDS! Serviced at Toyota

* ATTENTION* due to recent economic events all our prices are reduced. This vehicle is sold without certification. Certification costs $999 additional to sale price + HST.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
Automatic
FWD

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

3264 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

416-686-6963

