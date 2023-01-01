$11,300+ tax & licensing
2009 Toyota Camry
HYBRID Base
Location
336 Birchmount Rd, Scarborough, ON M1N 3K2
145,280KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Stock #: 1860
- VIN: 4T1BB46K29U087856
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 145,280 KM
Vehicle Description
Lots of SEDANS (in different colors BLACK, GREY, BLUE, WHITE) in our INVENTORY TO CHOOSE FROM! Please call and ask us for further details or the full list of cars. CALL US, we may have others IN STOCK that are NOT ADVERTISED.
We specialize in all types and brands of vehicles! Whether you need a small sedan or hatchback, small to large SUVs, or even ex-police vehicles, we have something for you! And if there is nothing in our stock that appeals to you, let us know - we can find what you re looking for! Check out our brokerage service at: https://www.ajsautos.ca/brokerage-services/
Book a test drive with one easy click at: http://www.ajsautos.ca/book-a-service/
All-in pricing (plus HST and licensing). All cars sold CERTIFIED for the posted price (unless noted otherwise above). All of our CERTIFIED vehicles come with: a thorough 50-pt inspection test, a free CarFax and a 90-day free Sirrus/XM subscription/trial (if vehicle is equipped).
A basic detail is included when the vehicle is sold. At your request, for a charge for $249 (plus HST), we perform a sanitized, luxurious detailing of the interior of your new purchase.
Buy with confidence from an OMVIC & UCDA registered dealer. Since 2018 AJS Auto Sales has been serving the local communities of the Greater Toronto Area and national customers across Canada!
To understand how much we value your customer experience, please check out our excellent Google reviews at : https://www.google.com/search?gs_ssp=eJzj4tVP1zc0zEgxTUpOT7c0YLRSNaiwsEwxSU5NMzZPSk4xMjWytAIKmVgapaUYpFhYpKWlplmaeUklZhUrJJaW5CsUJ-akFisUJycWJeUX5ZemZwAA4zcZ3w&q=ajs auto sales scarborough&rlz=1C1NHXL_enCA690CA690&oq=ajs&aqs=chrome.2.69i60j69i57j46i39i175i199j69i59j69i61j69i65l2j69i60.5167j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x89d4cef37bcd2529:0x8492fd0d88ffef96,1,,,
We consider all trades, even if you have to tow it in!
Financing & warranty available, all credit types are acceptable (bankruptcy, divorce, new Canadian, self-employed, student) we can get a deal done for you! Apply through our secure online credit application process at: http://www.ajsautos.ca/financing/
For a video tour of this vehicle, visit us on the web at www.ajsautos.ca or watch a video on this vehicle on our YouTube channel at: video coming soon!
A family-run dealership that specializes in quality pre-owned vehicles!
AJS Auto Sales, 416.500.5311, www.ajsautos.ca.
Note: Stock photos may have been used for this ad representing year, make, model, options and color. Some ex-police cars may not have radios.
Note: AJS Auto Sales reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Child Safety Door Locks
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Emergency interior trunk release
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
Compass
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Cargo Area Light
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Front overhead console
AM/FM Radio
Daytime Running Lights
Intermittent front wipers
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Cloth Upholstery
Leather shift knob trim
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Dual front air conditioning zones
4-Wheel ABS
Front cupholders
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Driver knee airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Auto Start/Stop
Regenerative braking system
Rear struts
1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CENTER 3-POINT REAR SEATBELTS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
FRONT CONSOLE WITH STORAGE CENTER CONSOLE
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
METALLIC-TONE INTERIOR ACCENTS
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH STORAGE ARMRESTS
6 DISC IN-DASH CD
CARGO NET STORAGE
4 PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
440 WATTS
8 TOTAL SPEAKERS
PANIC ALARM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
6000 HYBRID GAS ENGINE HP@RPM
JBL PREMIUM BRAND
AIR CONDITIONING STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
105 ELECTRIC MOTOR POWER OUTPUT (KILOWATTS)
141 ELECTRIC MOTOR HP
199 ELECTRIC MOTOR TORQUE
APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
138 HYBRID GAS ENGINE TORQUE
147 HYBRID GAS ENGINE HP
4400 HYBRID GAS ENGINE TORQUE@RPM
VEHICLE IMMOBILIZER ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
