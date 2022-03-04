2009 Toyota Corolla

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

Listing ID: 8569943

8569943 Stock #: 21858- WE FINANCE EVERYONE

21858- WE FINANCE EVERYONE VIN: 2T1BU40E99C023991

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gold

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 218,580 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Brake Assist Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Aluminum Wheels Temporary spare tire Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Woodgrain Interior Trim Engine Immobilizer Keyless Start Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Comfort Climate Control Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Additional Features Wheel Locks Transmission Overdrive Switch

