2009 Toyota Corolla

218,580 KM

Details Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

416-287-0020

2009 Toyota Corolla

2009 Toyota Corolla

LE

2009 Toyota Corolla

LE

Location

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8

416-287-0020

  1. 1652295179
  2. 1652295963
Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

Sale

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

218,580KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8569943
  • Stock #: 21858- WE FINANCE EVERYONE
  • VIN: 2T1BU40E99C023991

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 218,580 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Brake Assist
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Wheel Locks
Transmission Overdrive Switch

