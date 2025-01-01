Menu
Used 2009 Toyota Matrix XR for sale in Scarborough, ON

2009 Toyota Matrix

161,887 KM

$9,888

+ tax & licensing
2009 Toyota Matrix

XR

12394146

2009 Toyota Matrix

XR

Location

California Classics

3089 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1A9

416-699-6630

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
161,887KM
VIN 2T1KE40E99C004502

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 004502
  • Mileage 161,887 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Temporary spare tire

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

California Classics

California Classics

3089 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1A9
416-699-6630

2009 Toyota Matrix