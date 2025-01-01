$9,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2009 Toyota Matrix
XR
2009 Toyota Matrix
XR
Location
California Classics
3089 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1A9
416-699-6630
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
161,887KM
VIN 2T1KE40E99C004502
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 004502
- Mileage 161,887 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Exterior
Temporary spare tire
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From California Classics
2010 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED 108,818 KM $14,888 + tax & lic
2010 Infiniti EX35 215,069 KM $8,500 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Plus 143,029 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Email California Classics
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
California Classics
3089 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1A9
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-699-XXXX(click to show)
$9,888
+ taxes & licensing
California Classics
416-699-6630
2009 Toyota Matrix