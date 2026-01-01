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Used 2009 Toyota Matrix XRS | 5-SPEED | SUNROOF for sale in Scarborough, ON

2009 Toyota Matrix

185,373 KM

Details Features

$9,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Toyota Matrix

XRS | 5-SPEED | SUNROOF

Watch This Vehicle
14181517

2009 Toyota Matrix

XRS | 5-SPEED | SUNROOF

Location

California Classics

3089 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1A9

416-699-6630

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,888

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
185,373KM
VIN 2T1GE40E19C003463

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 185,373 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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California Classics

California Classics

3089 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1A9
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416-699-XXXX

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416-699-6630

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$9,888

+ taxes & licensing>

California Classics

416-699-6630

2009 Toyota Matrix