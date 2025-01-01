Menu
Buy with confidence! Certification included with no hidden fees. Financing is available! Good, bad or no no credit? We can help! Call us now to schedule your test drive today at 416 699-6630 or toll free at 1 (888) 252-9781. You can also visit us online @ www.californiaclassics.ca to view a complete list of our inventory. Extended Global warranty packages are available for up to 3 years and are renewable! Contact us for more details. HST and licensing fees are not included in the selling price. California Classic Cars - 3089 Danforth Ave in Toronto. 1 block east of Victoria Park Ave

2009 Toyota RAV4

211,180 KM

Details Description

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
12314624

Location

California Classics

3089 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1A9

416-699-6630

Used
211,180KM
VIN JTMBF32V19D005022

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 005022
  • Mileage 211,180 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

