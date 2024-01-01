$7,500+ tax & licensing
2009 Toyota Sienna
5DR LE 7-PASS FWD
2009 Toyota Sienna
5DR LE 7-PASS FWD
Location
Auto Choice Used Cars
4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6
647-388-5969
Certified
$7,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 218,350 KM
Vehicle Description
No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Alloy Wheels, Low Km, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Steering, Leather seats, Traction Control, Two sets of keys, Coming with extra 4 winter tires on metal wheels. Drive super nice and smooth. AUTO CHOICE 2-4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, M1S 1S6. Contact 647 388 5969 or hello@autochoiceinc.ca
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Choice Used Cars
Email Auto Choice Used Cars
Auto Choice Used Cars
Call Dealer
647-388-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
647-388-5969