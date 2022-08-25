Menu
2009 Toyota Venza

232,000 KM

Details Features

$9,495

+ tax & licensing
$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

A.S.D. Auto Sales

647-247-7547

2009 Toyota Venza

2009 Toyota Venza

4DR WGN AWD

2009 Toyota Venza

4DR WGN AWD

Location

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9

647-247-7547

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

232,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9010519
  • VIN: 4T3BE11A59U006070

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 232,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

