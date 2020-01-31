Menu
2009 Volkswagen City Golf

LOW KM/Accident Free/Gas Saver/Heated Seats

2009 Volkswagen City Golf

LOW KM/Accident Free/Gas Saver/Heated Seats

Location

D2 Auto Sales

3748 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1J 3H5

416-886-7788

Sale Price

$3,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 141,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4647048
  • VIN: 9BWEL41J994016432
Exterior Colour
Green
Interior Colour
Charcoal
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Accident Free, 5 Speed Manual, Heated Seats, Comes Certified, 4 Cylinder. Has 141,000KM on it. 4 Door, 5 Passenger, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Air Conditioning, CD Player With AUX, Tilt Steering, Key less Entry, Alloy Wheels. Runs and Drives Great. Please Call To Confirm Availability...A Finance FEE of $495 WILL APPLY IN ALL FINANCE DEALS....No admin fee on any used vehicle purchase. Call now and book your appointment for a test drive....416-886-7788....visit us at www.d2auto.ca...or at the corner of Kingston Rd and Scarborough Golf Club Rd......3748 Kingston rd in Scarborough


FEEL FREE TO CHECK OUT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE VEHICLES WWW.D2AUTO.CA


416-886-7788

D2 AUTO SALES

3748 KINGSTON RD

SCARBOROUGH, M1J 3H5


HST EXTRA, LICENSING EXTRA

PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE

PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY ALL INFORMATION



BUSINESS HOURS

MONDAY-FRIDAY 9:00AM-7:00PM

SATURDAYS 9:00AM-5:00PM

SUNDAYS CLOSED

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Spoiler
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Conventional Spare Tire

D2 Auto Sales

D2 Auto Sales

3748 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1J 3H5

