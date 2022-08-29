Menu
2009 Volkswagen City Golf

78,800 KM

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
gls

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

78,800KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 9297814
  • Stock #: 0047
  • VIN: 9BWEL41J794020608

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 78,800 KM

Vehicle Description

SUPER LOW KM! AUTO! SUNROOF! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! A/C!

HEATED SEAT! ALLOY RIMS! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE!

VERY GOOD BODY ! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! AS IS SALE! CERTIFBALE!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6

ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD

EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

