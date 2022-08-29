$5,000+ tax & licensing
416-953-5105
2009 Volkswagen Jetta
DIESEL / 6SPD / LEATHER / ROOF / RUNS EXCELLENT /
Location
Executive Motors
4308 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$5,000
- Listing ID: 9230737
- VIN: 3VWRL71K79M171021
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 258,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2009 JETTA DIESEL RUNS AND DRIVES PERFECT NO ISSUES NO LIGHTS ON THE DASH WILL REQUIRE BRAKES FOR CERTIFICTION WILL BE SOLD AS IS AS TRADED YOU CERTIFY.
CALL US TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS WERE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK TO SERVE YOU BEST!
Vehicle Features
