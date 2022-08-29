Menu
2009 Volkswagen Jetta

258,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,000

+ tax & licensing
DIESEL / 6SPD / LEATHER / ROOF / RUNS EXCELLENT /

2009 Volkswagen Jetta

DIESEL / 6SPD / LEATHER / ROOF / RUNS EXCELLENT /

Location

4308 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

258,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 9230737
  • VIN: 3VWRL71K79M171021

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 258,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 JETTA DIESEL RUNS AND DRIVES PERFECT NO ISSUES NO LIGHTS ON THE DASH WILL REQUIRE BRAKES FOR CERTIFICTION WILL BE SOLD AS IS AS TRADED YOU CERTIFY.

 

CALL US TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS WERE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK TO SERVE YOU BEST!

416-953-5105

 

MONDAY: 10AM - 7PM

TUESDAY: 10AM - 7PM

WEDNESDAY: 10AM - 7PM

THURSDAY: 10AM - 7PM

FRIDAY: 10AM - 7PM

SATURDAY: 10AM - 6PM

SUNDAY: 12AM – 6PM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof

Executive Motors

4308 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

416-953-5105

