2009 Volkswagen Jetta

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $499

$8,500 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9976727

9976727 VIN: 3VWJL71K39M001896

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 147,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Child Safety Locks Emergency Trunk Release Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Rear Reading Lamps Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Warranty Warranty Available Comfort Climate Control Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Additional Features Turbocharged Conventional Spare Tire

