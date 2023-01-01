Menu
2009 Volkswagen Jetta

147,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,500

+ tax & licensing
$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

Executive Motors

416-953-5105

2009 Volkswagen Jetta

2009 Volkswagen Jetta

DIESEL / SUPER CLEAN / LOW KM / ONE OWNER / MINT

2009 Volkswagen Jetta

DIESEL / SUPER CLEAN / LOW KM / ONE OWNER / MINT

Location

Executive Motors

4308 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

416-953-5105

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $499

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

147,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9976727
  • VIN: 3VWJL71K39M001896

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 147,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFICATION AVAILABLE FOR $499

 

** VERY CLEAN EXAMPLE OF A TDI WITH LOW KMS ONE OWNER NO ACCIDENT AMAZING FUEL ECONOMY WONT LAST LONG **

 

*ASKING PRICE INCLUDES:

-FREE OIL CHANGE

-FREE RUST PROOFING

-FREE AIR FILTER AND CABIN FILTER REPLACEMENT

 

CALL US TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS WERE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK TO SERVE YOU BEST!

416-953-5105

 

MONDAY: 10AM - 7PM

TUESDAY: 10AM - 7PM

WEDNESDAY: 10AM - 7PM

THURSDAY: 10AM - 7PM

FRIDAY: 10AM - 7PM

SATURDAY: 10AM - 6PM

SUNDAY: 12AM – 6PM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Executive Motors

Executive Motors

4308 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

