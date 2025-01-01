$5,495+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2009 Volkswagen Passat
COMFORTLINE
2009 Volkswagen Passat
COMFORTLINE
Location
A.S.D. Auto Sales
2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9
647-247-7547
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$5,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
166,000KM
Good Condition
VIN WVWAK73C99E071100
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 166,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Premium Synthetic Seats
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From A.S.D. Auto Sales
2020 Kia Sorento EX V6 136,900 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL 238,109 KM $4,995 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Rogue SL 159,407 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email A.S.D. Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
A.S.D. Auto Sales
2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
647-247-XXXX(click to show)
$5,495
+ taxes & licensing>
A.S.D. Auto Sales
647-247-7547
2009 Volkswagen Passat