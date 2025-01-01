Menu
2009 Volkswagen Passat

166,000 KM

Details Features

$5,495

+ taxes & licensing
2009 Volkswagen Passat

COMFORTLINE

13117154

2009 Volkswagen Passat

COMFORTLINE

Location

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9

647-247-7547

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
166,000KM
Good Condition
VIN WVWAK73C99E071100

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Interior Colour Gray
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 166,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Premium Synthetic Seats
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

A.S.D. Auto Sales

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9
$5,495

+ taxes & licensing>

A.S.D. Auto Sales

647-247-7547

2009 Volkswagen Passat