2009 Volvo C30

94,603 KM

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Frontline Motors

416-451-7744

2009 Volvo C30

2009 Volvo C30

2DR CPE

2009 Volvo C30

2DR CPE

Frontline Motors

475 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 2A9

416-451-7744

  • Listing ID: 5380877
  • Stock #: 475128
  • VIN: YV1MK382592122447

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

94,603KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Stock # 475128
  • Mileage 94,603 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Volvo C30 -  Accident-Free! Gray on Black Interior - CarProof CarFAX Verified - Clean Title! Well Maintained! Loaded With Sunroof, Heated Seats, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Alloy Wheels, Plus So Much More! Comes Certified & E-Tested, and Also Comes With a 24 Month Powertrain Warranty Included In The Price! Financing Available OAC! We Finance All Credit Types! 


Our Price Includes:


1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.CarFAX Vehicle History Report.
3.Administration Fee.
4.OMVIC Fee.
5.24 Month Standard Powertrain Warranty.


Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.


We accept all types of credit cards.


We are open 7 days a week. (Sunday By Appointment Only)


Frontline Motors
475 Kennedy Rd
Toronto, ON M1K 2A9
Office:(416) 451 7744
Email: sales@frontlinemotors.ca
Web: frontlinemotors.ca

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Tinted Glass
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Cup Holder
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Frontline Motors

Frontline Motors

475 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 2A9

