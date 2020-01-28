Menu
2010 Acura MDX

Elite

2010 Acura MDX

Elite

Philips Auto

373 Danforth Rd, Scarborough, ON M1L 3X8

647-281-0735

$9,994

+ taxes & licensing

  • 225,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4585878
  • Stock #: ELITE
  • VIN: 2HNYD2H73AH000117
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
White
Body Style
Wagon
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Philips Auto - address : 373 Danforth Rd Scarborough Ont. M13X8 (647) 281-0735 - www.philipsauto.ca

2010 ACURA MDX ELITE PACKAGES IN EXCELLENT RUNNING CONDITION, - CLEAN HISTORY & TITLE VEHICLE! PREMIUM/BLUETOOTH AUDIO EQUIPPED, STEERING WHEEL STEREO MOUNTED CONTROLS POWER WINDOWS SUNROOF! THIS VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED WITH A DETAILED CARPROOF HISTORY REPORT! READY FOR THE NEW OWNER! CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE TODAY!

WARRANTY AVAILABLE up to 3 years

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Detailing
3.Administration Fee.
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report. .
5.Warranty
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
  • Trailer Hitch
  • Rear Spoiler
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Mirror Memory
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • DVD / Entertainment
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Quads / Captains
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Lumbar Support
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
  • Warranty Included
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Entertainment System
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Active suspension
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

