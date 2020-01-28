Philips Auto - address : 373 Danforth Rd Scarborough Ont. M13X8 (647) 281-0735 - www.philipsauto.ca
2010 ACURA MDX ELITE PACKAGES IN EXCELLENT RUNNING CONDITION, - CLEAN HISTORY & TITLE VEHICLE! PREMIUM/BLUETOOTH AUDIO EQUIPPED, STEERING WHEEL STEREO MOUNTED CONTROLS POWER WINDOWS SUNROOF! THIS VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED WITH A DETAILED CARPROOF HISTORY REPORT! READY FOR THE NEW OWNER! CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE TODAY!
WARRANTY AVAILABLE up to 3 years
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Detailing
3.Administration Fee.
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report. .
5.Warranty
- Safety
-
- Anti-Lock Brakes
- Driver Air Bag
- Fog Lights
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Side Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- Rear Window Defrost
- Child Seat Anchors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Anti-Theft System
- Rearview Camera
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Passenger Seat
- Power Trunk
- Power Liftgate
- Power Seats
- Exterior
-
- Tinted Glass
- Alloy Wheels
- Spoiler
- Trailer Hitch
- Rear Spoiler
- HID Headlights
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Comfort
-
- Air Conditioning
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- Sunroof / Moonroof
- Climate Control
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Steering Wheel Controls
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Remote Trunk Release
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Mirror Memory
- Power Outlet
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- AM/FM Radio
- DVD / Entertainment
- Premium Sound System
- CD Player
- MP3 Player
- CD Changer
- Bluetooth
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- GPS Navigation
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- AM/FM CD Player
- SiriusXM Radio
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Folding Rear Seat
- Heated Seats
- Leather Seats
- Quads / Captains
- Split Rear Seat
- Seat Memory
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- 3rd Row Seat
- Lumbar Support
- Rear Bench Seat
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Cooled Front Seat(s)
- Warranty
-
- Warranty Available
- Warranty Included
- Trim
-
- Powertrain
-
- Engine Immobilizer
- Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
- Additional Features
-
- Navigation System
- Back-Up Camera
- Entertainment System
- Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Active suspension
- Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
- Heated Rear Seat(s)
- Bluetooth Connection
- Sun/Moonroof
- Blind Spot Monitor
- Headlights-Auto-Leveling
