2010 Acura MDX

AWD 4dr Elite Pkg

2010 Acura MDX

AWD 4dr Elite Pkg

Location

Auto Plus Car Sales

1225 Kennedy Rd - Unit B, Scarborough, ON M1P 4Y1

416-551-0887

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4696215
  • Stock #: 185
  • VIN: 2HNYD2H76AH004985
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

THIS VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED, general mechanics in excellent condition, engine, and transmission run A1extremely clean in and out. the beautiful grey metallic exterior on the black leather interior. sunroof. Backup camera. GPS, DVD, heated front and rear leather seats Bluetooth power liftgate power doors front and rear air conditioning heated steering much more to list



Please ask about our extended warranties if you'd like more protection. We provide finance for all types of credit, A documentation fee of four hundred and ninety-five dollars will apply to all finance deals.



 Apply at: https://www.autopluscarsales.ca/finance



 LOCATION



Auto Plus Car Sales

1225 Kennedy Rd

Scarborough, Ontario M1P4Y1



 647-409-4745

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • POWER SEAT
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • MEMORY SEAT
  • 3RD ROW SEATING
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • dvd player
  • Bluetooth
  • Digital clock
Windows
  • Sunroof/Moonroof
  • Rear Window Defroster
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Navigation System
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Cloth Interior
  • Entertainment System
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Parking Sensor
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Automatic Headlight
  • Rear Windows Wiper
  • Leather Steering Wheels
  • Disability Equipped

