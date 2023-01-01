2010 Audi Q5 Comes with cruise control, heated seats, All wheel drive ,full moon sunroof, Bluetooth,Alloy wheels and much more.

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 8 , 8 9 7 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9961448

VIN: WA1LKCFP4AA007889

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Cream

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 168,897 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Liftgate Rain Sensing Wipers Privacy Glass Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Rear Reading Lamps Woodgrain Interior Trim Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Windows Panoramic Roof Comfort Climate Control Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Power Outlet Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection

