$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

Ontario Selective Motors

647-210-4496

2010 BMW X3

AWD 4dr 28i

Location

Ontario Selective Motors

3569 St Clair Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1K 1L8

647-210-4496

$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 167,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5087105
  • Stock #: 3626
  • VIN: WBXPC7C41AWE53626
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

Leather Seats, Panoramic Roof, Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, Dual airbags, Air-conditioning, Tilt wheel, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Traction Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power windows. We encourage you to stop by and visit our showroom today and take this beautiful car for a test drive or feel free to call us and book an appointment that works best in your busy schedule! We offer financing for any type of credit, Good Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit! *Certification - All vehicle's can be Certified & E-Tested for an additional $490, if not Certified & E-Test then as per Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not e-tested, and not certified. Extended warranty is available for any vehicle up to 3 years for power train Engine & Transmission. WE ACCEPT YOUR TRADE-IN'S -- CALL US TODAY FOR AN APPRAISAL! Ontario Selective Motors is a trusted professional dealership proudly serving the Greater Toronto Area with a great selection of vehicles. The owner has been in the business over 10 years, they are dedicated to their clients and ensuring satisfaction and buyer confidence. At Ontario Selective Motors we put relationships first, which is why we commit ourselves to educating our costumers in all areas involved with their purchase. Our dealership is right on the main street and our sales team is always ready to serve you. We look forward to helping and meeting our clients in order to find them the vehicle they are looking for! TEL: (647) 210 4496 OR (647) 341 9300 ADDRESS: 3569 St. Clair Avenue East, Scarborough, ON M1K1L8 EMAIL: Ontarioselectivemotors@yahoo.com We are here to help and ask that you give us a chance to earn your business. Should you have any further questions please do not hesitate to contact us. 

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Rain sensor wipers
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
Additional Features
  • Entertainment System
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Leather Steering Wheels

Ontario Selective Motors

Ontario Selective Motors

3569 St Clair Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1K 1L8

