2010 Cadillac SRX

224,000 KM

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

416-356-8118

3.0 Luxury

3.0 Luxury

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

416-356-8118

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

+ taxes & licensing

224,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 8559227
  • Stock #: 0008
  • VIN: 3GYFNAEY7AS506865

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 224,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SRX! FWD! LUXURY! BLACK ON GREY LEATHER SEAT! PANORAMIC SUNROOF! BOSE SPEAKER!

ICE COLD A/C! HEATED SEAT! PUSH START! BLUETOOTH! POWER LIFT GATE! POWER WINDOWS!

POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR! CLEAN TITLE! DRIVE

NICE AND SMOOTH! NO WARNIGN LIGHT ON! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6

ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD

416-356-8118,   EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CARPAGES.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

416-356-XXXX

416-356-8118

