Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Motor World is a proud member of U.C.D.A. and O.M.V.I.C. for over 30 years. In the same location for more than 30 years. ALL our inventory are trade ins at NEW CAR DEALERS \NO AUCTION PURCHASES\. PLEASE CALL FOR APPOINTMENT BEFORE COMING,AT THESE PRICES THEY DONT LAST LONG. Safety is Included. NO EXTRA FOR SAFETY.</p><p>NO TEST PILOTS PLEASE.</p>

2010 Chevrolet Camaro

92,000 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Chevrolet Camaro

2SS

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Chevrolet Camaro

2SS

Location

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7

416-287-3241

  1. 11600676
  2. 11600676
  3. 11600676
  4. 11600676
  5. 11600676
  6. 11600676
  7. 11600676
  8. 11600676
  9. 11600676
  10. 11600676
  11. 11600676
  12. 11600676
  13. 11600676
  14. 11600676
  15. 11600676
  16. 11600676
  17. 11600676
  18. 11600676
  19. 11600676
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
92,000KM
VIN 2G1FK1EJ0A9107271

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 92,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Motor World is a proud member of U.C.D.A. and O.M.V.I.C. for over 30 years. In the same location for more than 30 years. ALL our inventory are trade ins at NEW CAR DEALERS \"NO AUCTION PURCHASES\". PLEASE CALL FOR APPOINTMENT BEFORE COMING,AT THESE PRICES THEY DON'T LAST LONG. Safety is Included. NO EXTRA FOR SAFETY.

NO TEST PILOTS PLEASE.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Motor World

Used 2010 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS for sale in Scarborough, ON
2010 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS 92,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2009 Toyota Corolla XRS for sale in Scarborough, ON
2009 Toyota Corolla XRS 227,000 KM $5,950 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Toyota Venza LE for sale in Scarborough, ON
2011 Toyota Venza LE 290,000 KM $8,950 + tax & lic

Email Motor World

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motor World

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-287-XXXX

(click to show)

416-287-3241

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Motor World

416-287-3241

Contact Seller
2010 Chevrolet Camaro