<p>Motor World is a proud member of U.C.D.A. and O.M.V.I.C. for over 30 years. In the same location for more than 30 years. ALL our inventory are trade ins at NEW CAR DEALERS \NO AUCTION PURCHASES\. PLEASE CALL FOR APPOINTMENT BEFORE COMING,AT THESE PRICES THEY DONT LAST LONG. Safety is Included. NO EXTRA FOR SAFETY.</p>

2010 Chevrolet Camaro

68,000 KM

$25,950

+ tax & licensing
2SS

2SS

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7

416-287-3241

+ taxes & licensing

Used
68,000KM
VIN 2G1FT1EW3A9134344

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 68,000 KM

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7
416-287-3241

+ taxes & licensing

416-287-3241

