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2010 Chevrolet Equinox

124,330 KM

Details Features

$6,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
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2010 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT-EXTRA CLEAN-AWD- ONLY 124K-BLUETOOTH-AUX-USB-A

Watch This Vehicle
14451535

2010 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT-EXTRA CLEAN-AWD- ONLY 124K-BLUETOOTH-AUX-USB-A

Location

Super Economy Auto Sales

4300 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

416-283-0849

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Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $895

$6,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
124,330KM
Good Condition
VIN 2CNFLEEW2A6298390

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 124,330 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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E-Sign Documents

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Super Economy Auto Sales

Super Economy Auto Sales

4300 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8
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416-283-0849

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$6,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Super Economy Auto Sales

416-283-0849

2010 Chevrolet Equinox