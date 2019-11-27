Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 Chevrolet Equinox

LT/Comes Certified/Automatic/4 Cylinder

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Chevrolet Equinox

LT/Comes Certified/Automatic/4 Cylinder

Location

D2 Auto Sales

3748 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1J 3H5

416-886-7788

Contact Seller

$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 190,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4363695
  • VIN: 2CNALDEW8A6216361
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Charcoal
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Automatic, Comes Certified, 4 Cylinder. Has 190,000KM on it. 4 Door, 5 Passenger,
Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Cruise Control,
Air Conditioning, CD Player With AUX, Tilt Steering, Alloy Wheels, Key Less Entry,
Runs and Drives Excellent. Please Call To Confirm Availability......No admin fee on
any used vehicle purchase. A finance Fee of $495.00 WILL APPLY IN ALL FINANCE
DEALS. Call now and book your appointment for a test drive.......416-886-7788..
visit us at www.d2auto.ca....or at the corner of Kingston Rd and Scarborough Golf
Club Rd...3748 Kingston Rd in Scarborough
 
FEEL FREE TO CHECK OUT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE VEHICLES WWW.D2AUTO.CA
 
416-886-7788
D2 AUTO SALES
3748 KINGSTON RD
SCARBOROUGH, M1J 3H5
 
HST EXTRA, LICENSING EXTRA
PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY ALL INFORMATION
 

BUSINESS HOURS
MONDAY-FRIDAYS 9:00AM-7:00PM
SATURDAYS 9:00AM-5:00PM
SUNDAYS CLOSED
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Aluminum Wheels
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From D2 Auto Sales

2012 Honda Odyssey E...
 180,000 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2011 BMW 5 Series 53...
 173,000 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2010 BMW X3 Automati...
 230,000 KM
$4,995 + tax & lic
D2 Auto Sales

D2 Auto Sales

3748 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1J 3H5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

416-886-XXXX

(click to show)

416-886-7788

Send A Message