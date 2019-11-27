2010 Chevrolet Equinox

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Automatic, Comes Certified, 4 Cylinder. Has 190,000KM on it. 4 Door, 5 Passenger,

Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Cruise Control,

Air Conditioning, CD Player With AUX, Tilt Steering, Alloy Wheels, Key Less Entry,

Runs and Drives Excellent. Please Call To Confirm Availability......No admin fee on

any used vehicle purchase. A finance Fee of $495.00 WILL APPLY IN ALL FINANCE

DEALS. Call now and book your appointment for a test drive.......416-886-7788..

visit us at www.d2auto.ca....or at the corner of Kingston Rd and Scarborough Golf

Club Rd...3748 Kingston Rd in Scarborough



FEEL FREE TO CHECK OUT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE VEHICLES WWW.D2AUTO.CA



416-886-7788

D2 AUTO SALES

3748 KINGSTON RD

SCARBOROUGH, M1J 3H5



HST EXTRA, LICENSING EXTRA

PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE

PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY ALL INFORMATION





BUSINESS HOURS

MONDAY-FRIDAYS 9:00AM-7:00PM

SATURDAYS 9:00AM-5:00PM

SUNDAYS CLOSED

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Power Outlet

Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

MP3 Player

Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Alloy Wheels

Aluminum Wheels Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.