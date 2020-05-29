Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$5,795

+ taxes & licensing

Motorfield

416-270-3012

Contact Seller
2010 Chevrolet Equinox

2010 Chevrolet Equinox

LT *Excellent Shape, Certified, Warranty*

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Chevrolet Equinox

LT *Excellent Shape, Certified, Warranty*

Location

Motorfield

1890 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y5

416-270-3012

  1. 5140499
  2. 5140499
  3. 5140499
  4. 5140499
  5. 5140499
  6. 5140499
  7. 5140499
  8. 5140499
  9. 5140499
  10. 5140499
  11. 5140499
  12. 5140499
  13. 5140499
  14. 5140499
  15. 5140499
  16. 5140499
  17. 5140499
  18. 5140499
  19. 5140499
  20. 5140499
  21. 5140499
  22. 5140499
  23. 5140499
  24. 5140499
  25. 5140499
  26. 5140499
Contact Seller

$5,795

+ taxes & licensing

  • 170,000KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5140499
  • Stock #: A189222
  • VIN: 2CNFLDEY4A6247503
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

Equinox LT Equipped with Keyless Entry, Alloy Wheels, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Tilt and Telescope Steering, 8-Speaker 250 Watt Upgraded Pioneer Stereo, AM/FM Radio and more! CarFAX Verified - Clean Title Vehicle! This Chevy Equinox Also Comes With a 24 Month Powertrain Warranty Included In The Price! Financing Available OAC! We Finance All Credit Types! 
 
Our Price Includes:


1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.CarFAX Vehicle History Report.
3.Administration Fee.
4.OMVIC Fee.
5.24 Month Standard Powertrain Warranty.


Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.


We accept all types of credit cards.


We are open 7 days a week!


Motorfield
1890 Lawrence Ave E
Toronto, ON M1R 2Y5
Office: 1 (800) 270 3065
Direct: (416) 270 3012
Email: sales@motorfield.ca
Web: motorfield.ca


 

Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Cup Holder
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
Additional Features
  • Entertainment System
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Motorfield

2014 MINI Cooper Har...
 146,717 KM
$11,495 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Sonata ...
 69,291 KM
$13,900 + tax & lic
2010 Mercedes-Benz S...
 150,400 KM
$17,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Motorfield

Motorfield

1890 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y5

Call Dealer

416-270-XXXX

(click to show)

416-270-3012

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory