2010 Chevrolet Traverse/ 7 passenger SUV / Excellent Condition / Automatic Transmission Spacious 7 passenger SUVAir ConditioningAlloy WheelsCruise ControlKeyless EntryPower Windows7 Seater SUVCome and take this Traverse for a spin and you will be amazed .We are always striving to give Best Service and a Friendly environment.Runs and Drives great**CERTIFICATION* All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $599, if not Certified & E-tested, then as per OMVIC Regulations, AS IS vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, Not Certified.Neat and Clean .....Carfax report availableDo not miss this excellent sale price.Pressure free shopping & most competitive pricing in GTA.*WE FINANCE ANY AND ALL CREDIT TYPES!*NO HIDDEN - NO ADMIN- NO DEALER OR ADDED FEES!*ONLY 13 %HST AND LIC (plate & sticker) EXTRA*PROUD UCDA MEMBER*WE LOOK FORWARD TO HELPING YOU FIND YOUR NEXT VEHICLE!*FINANCING AVAILABLE*180 DAYS ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION WARRANTYBRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!! Trades are welcome. Easy approval financing available.WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE.Apply For Financing:https://www.automobexinc.ca/financing**Trim levels, packages, and options might be different than what advertised.FINANCING AVAILABLE. GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NEW CREDIT? NO PROBLEM!!EVERYONE IS APPROVED!!FEEL FREE TO CHECK OUT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE VEHICLES https://www.automobexinc.ca/inventoryPlease contact Muhammad 647-961-9546 for more information and to book a test drive today.Kind regards,Looking forward to hearing from you!Automobex751 Kennedy RoadScarborough, ON M1K 2C7647-961-9546automobex1@gmail.com
