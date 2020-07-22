Menu
2010 Chevrolet Traverse

202,000 KM

Details Description

$5,499

+ tax & licensing
$5,499

+ taxes & licensing

Automobex Inc.

647-961-9546

2010 Chevrolet Traverse

2010 Chevrolet Traverse

1LS

2010 Chevrolet Traverse

1LS

Location

Automobex Inc.

751 Kennedy Road, Scarborough, ON M1K 2C7

647-961-9546

$5,499

+ taxes & licensing

202,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5466857
  • Stock #: 1GNLREEDXAJ265703
  • VIN: 1GNLREEDXAJ265703

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 1GNLREEDXAJ265703
  • Mileage 202,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Chevrolet Traverse/ 7 passenger SUV / Excellent Condition / Automatic Transmission Spacious 7 passenger SUVAir ConditioningAlloy WheelsCruise ControlKeyless EntryPower Windows7 Seater SUVCome and take this Traverse for a spin and you will be amazed .We are always striving to give Best Service and a Friendly environment.Runs and Drives great**CERTIFICATION* All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $599, if not Certified & E-tested, then as per OMVIC Regulations, AS IS vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, Not Certified.Neat and Clean .....Carfax report availableDo not miss this excellent sale price.Pressure free shopping & most competitive pricing in GTA.*WE FINANCE ANY AND ALL CREDIT TYPES!*NO HIDDEN - NO ADMIN- NO DEALER OR ADDED FEES!*ONLY 13 %HST AND LIC (plate & sticker) EXTRA*PROUD UCDA MEMBER*WE LOOK FORWARD TO HELPING YOU FIND YOUR NEXT VEHICLE!*FINANCING AVAILABLE*180 DAYS ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION WARRANTYBRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!! Trades are welcome. Easy approval financing available.WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE.Apply For Financing:https://www.automobexinc.ca/financing**Trim levels, packages, and options might be different than what advertised.FINANCING AVAILABLE. GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NEW CREDIT? NO PROBLEM!!EVERYONE IS APPROVED!!FEEL FREE TO CHECK OUT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE VEHICLES https://www.automobexinc.ca/inventoryPlease contact Muhammad 647-961-9546 for more information and to book a test drive today.Kind regards,Looking forward to hearing from you!Automobex751 Kennedy RoadScarborough, ON M1K 2C7647-961-9546automobex1@gmail.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Automobex Inc.

Automobex Inc.

751 Kennedy Road, Scarborough, ON M1K 2C7

