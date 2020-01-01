Menu
2010 Chrysler Town & Country

TOURING

2010 Chrysler Town & Country

TOURING

Location

Canadian General Auto Centre

431 Danforth Road, Scarborough, ON M1L 3X8

416-691-6465

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 168,331KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4462263
  • Stock #: AR328456
  • VIN: 2A4RR5DX0AR328456
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Rear Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Sunroof
  • POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
  • Power Liftgate
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • VANITY MIRRORS
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
Exterior
  • Luggage Rack
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • V6 Cylinder Engine
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
  • Rear A/C
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
  • Rear Window Defroster
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Power Folding Mirrors

Canadian General Auto Centre

Canadian General Auto Centre

431 Danforth Road, Scarborough, ON M1L 3X8

